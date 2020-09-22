The main 3 male members of RETRIBUTION have received their names – Mace, T-Bar and Slapjack.

As noted, tonight’s opening RAW segment saw RETRIBUTION go at it with The Hurt Business. It was announced that the main 5 male and female members of RETRIBUTION have received official contracts from WWE officials. It looks like the main 5 members – believed to be Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez and Shane Thorne, will be the core members of the group but they will still use several unidentified masked members, like we saw in the various segments on tonight’s show.

The six-man main event saw saw Maddin use the Mace name, while Dijakovic went by T-Bar. The other man went by Slapjack, but there’s confusion over whether or not this is actually Thorne. It was recently reported that Thorne was being used as one of the core members on TV, but there was some speculation on if this was really Thorne on tonight’s RAW or not. The main event saw WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeat Mace, T-Bar and Slapjack by disqualification due to a cheap shot by T-Bar. The unidentified RETRIBUTION members ended up hitting the ring for the beatdown until WWE Champion Drew McIntyre rushed the ring to make the save, bringing with him several RAW Superstars, including RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Humberto Carrillo, Titus O’Neil, and many others. While Drew and the RAW roster made the save, the final RAW before Clash of Champions went off the air with McIntyre down on the mat due to sneak attack by #1 contender Randy Orton.

Regarding their new looks, four of the main members are wearing Bane-style masks or masks that are similar to that look, while Slapjack wore a mask where his entire face was covered. T-Bar is also wearing some sort of pain on the top of his head. The unidentified RETRIBUTION members used for the larger attacks were sporting the same all-black masked looks that we’ve seen in recent months.

There is no word yet on what names will be assigned to Yim and Martinez.

Stay tuned for updates on the RETRIBUTION group. Below are several shots from tonight’s backstage segments and main event:

"We will pay you in RETRIBUTION." Could #RETRIBUTION be in action for the first time ever TONIGHT on #WWERaw against The #HurtBusiness?! pic.twitter.com/kk8oKoRTZW — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020

Out of the chaos emerges a Viper. Are we looking at the 1️⃣4️⃣-TIME World Champion come this Sunday at #WWEClash of Champions? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rPeQFQaVip — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 22, 2020

For those who missed them, below are shots from tonight’s opener:

"RETRIBUTION will make you pay for your sins, because we are the judge, the jury, and the executioners!" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iCOXE0sh5p — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020

"We are here to destroy the WWE!" 😱 RETRIBUTION HAVE KICKED OFF #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/IVdBbARShH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 22, 2020

RETRIBUTION have surrounded THE HURT BUSINESS!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/sscuBtRQSf — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 22, 2020

RETRIBUTION outnumbered THE HURT BUSINESS and took them out! 😲#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/dCdNP9LAYH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 22, 2020

