A major announcement went down on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

The show featured a special clip from Stephanie McMahon’s ‘What’s Your Story’ podcast, where Jimmy Uso and Naomi revealed that Naomi is pregnant.

Back live in the arena, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce introduced Naomi to the crowd. The WWE Women’s World Champion made her way to the ring to a strong ovation from the fans.

While Pearce congratulated her, Naomi was cautious at first, assuming he was out there to take her championship. After telling him to leave the ring, she addressed the situation herself. Naomi joked about Jimmy Uso liking to “Netflix and chill” and cracked that The Bloodline will keep growing thanks to them. The crowd erupted with chants of “Baby Uso!”

Naomi then placed the WWE Women’s World Championship belt in the middle of the ring, officially relinquishing the title. She promised she will return in around nine months to reclaim it from whoever is holding it at that time.

On commentary, it was noted that an update on plans for the WWE Women’s World Championship will likely come next week on Raw, which airs at a special start time of 3pm EST / Noon PST.

It was also announced that a special full episode of ‘What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon’ and special guests Naomi and Jimmy Uso will drop after tonight’s WWE Raw show.

Whoever is champion when Naomi returns will PROCEED WITH CAUTION! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/y8kdgcfrrT — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025