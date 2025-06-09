– According to Programming Insider, the June 6 episode of WWE SmackDown brought in 1.424 million viewers on the USA Network, marking an increase from the 1.383 million who tuned in the previous week. The show also saw a notable boost in the key 18-49 demographic, earning a 0.43 rating—up from the 0.34 rating it posted on May 30. Despite going head-to-head with the College Softball World Series matchup between Texas Tech and Texas, which averaged 2.397 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the demo, SmackDown managed to improve both its overall viewership and demo performance.

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods of The New Day met Chris Moore, co-owner of Epic Games2Go in Fresno, Calif., where he stepped inside the mobile gaming trailer to coach kids and to talk about how gaming can bring a community together. Woods runs the wildly popular UpUpDownDown gaming channel on YouTube.

– 2025 Ms. Money In The Bank Naomi was in attendance for the 2025 BET Awards. Prior to the start of the event, Naomi and husband Jimmy Uso walked the red carpet together, with Naomi carrying her newly won Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase in-hand.