Naomi is the new WWE Women’s World Champion after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event of WWE Evolution 2. The headlining bout on Sunday’s pay-per-view event featured IYO SKY defending her title against Rhea Ripley in a hard-hitting showdown that escalated when a referee bump prevented Ripley from scoring a decisive pinfall.

As the chaos spilled throughout the arena and back into the ring, Naomi seized the opportunity, cashing in her briefcase and hitting the ring with impact. She laid out SKY and scored the pin to capture the championship.

Following the match and as the show went off the air, Ripley and SKY shared a moment of mutual respect, embracing in the ring before exiting together.

This victory marks Naomi’s third singles title in WWE and her first reign as Women’s World Champion. She previously held the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice. SKY’s reign comes to an end at 133 days, having won the title from Ripley on the March 3rd episode of RAW.

Stephanie Vaquer is heading to Clash in Paris after outlasting 19 other Superstars in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution. Vaquer secured the victory in Sunday’s high-stakes match by eliminating Lash Legend last, earning herself a world title opportunity on August 31st in Paris.

The match featured a stacked field, including Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Michin, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

WWE paid tribute to the trailblazing women of its past at WWE Evolution 2, welcoming several legends and pioneers to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Stephanie McMahon opened the event and served as a special guest analyst alongside Joe Tessitore from the iconic Okerlund position, offering insights throughout the night. The broadcast returned to Stephanie and Tessitore several times as the action unfolded.

In addition to her commentary role, Stephanie also interviewed Stephanie Vaquer following her win in the Women’s Battle Royal.

During the Evolution 2 kickoff show, Torrie Wilson and Jacqueline joined the panel to share their thoughts on the night ahead. Wilson jokingly mentioned that she brought her ring gear, just in case.

The broadcast also spotlighted several legendary women in the crowd, including WWE NXT General Manager Ava and former SmackDown GM Vickie Guerrero, who gave fans her signature “Excuse Me!” shout.

Other notable names shown in attendance included former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, former Divas Champion Maryse, former WWE Women’s and Divas Champion Melina, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Molly Holly, former WWF Women’s Champion Leilani Kai, and Hall of Famer Madusa (also known as Alundra Blayze).