Jimmy Uso was arrested earlier this week in Pensacola, Florida after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light while speeding. He failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail for misdemeanor DUI, speeding, and running a red light.

His wife, Naomi, deleted her Twitter account today due to people blaming her for her husband’s recent DUI arrest.

Various WWE stars have come to her defense, as seen below:

Yea, you’re getting reported by all of us. https://t.co/oxMlbZDvNS — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 10, 2021

We love you @NaomiWWE sending you all the light, strength and positive energy 🙏🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 10, 2021

All my love and support to @NaomiWWE and her family! — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 11, 2021