Naomi reflects on her WWE return at the Royal Rumble, and the reunion she had with TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace.

This was the topic of conversation during Naomi’s recent appearance on The Bump, where she admitted that seeing Grace, whom she feuded with during her brief TNA run prior to coming back to WWE. The Glow Queen admits that seeing the Juggernaut in the match was her favorite part in what was a very special night.

That was my favorite moment of the entire thing because Jordynne and I’s history over the last few months has just grown, and she is one of my favorite people to complete with. She is one of a kind, so to be able to share that moment with her, one of my sisters from TNA, and for us to go at it the way we did, like we do in TNA, but to be able to bring that to the WWE stage and to have the fans be receptive and understand what’s going on, that really got me because I’m not sure if everyone knew what I was doing in my journey while I was away at TNA. But from the reaction, everybody understood, and we were all connected in that moment, and that was cool. That’s one of the best moments I’ve ever experienced, and I love that I got to share that and do that with her, and also us represent for TNA.

Elsewhere in the interview, Naomi said she plans on becoming a Grand Slam Champion now that she’s back in WWE. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)