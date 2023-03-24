Naomi (Trinity Fatu) has apparently confirmed that she is no longer with WWE.

Naomi took to Instagram today to post a graphic for her WrestleCon appearance during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in Los Angeles. A fan in the comments asked if Naomi is still in WWE.

She simply responded, “no frien’”

Naomi and IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) walked out of a WWE RAW taping last May due to creative differences, while they were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Moné debuted with NJPW in January and her WWE departure was confirmed around that time, but it wasn’t clear if Naomi was still with WWE, and fairly recent updates have said a new deal was still being worked on by WWE and Naomi.

Today’s comments by Naomi look to be the first confirmation that she is no longer with WWE, a company she first signed with in August 2009, and where she met her husband, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso.

For what it’s worth, Naomi is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the official WWE website. Moné was moved to the Alumni roster when she debuted for NJPW.

We noted earlier this month how WrestleCon had to edit their original announcement on Naomi’s appearance as it included a WWE photo and her old Twitter handle was tagged. She is no longer at @NaomiWWE these days, but can be found at @TrinityIdentity on Twitter. It was also revealed that Naomi recently underwent shoulder surgery.

Below is Naomi’s full Instagram post, and a screenshot of the comment:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.