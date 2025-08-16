Back in 2009 on an episode of WWE RAW, Sheamus sent former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban crashing through a table.

Speaking on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, the Celtic Warrior admitted he had no idea who Cuban was at the time of the segment. He said,

“I didn’t even know who Mark Cuban was. I’m serious, I didn’t. I only came over from Ireland a couple of years [before that]. So I don’t know. Obviously now I’m more invested in American sports; I watch basketball and watch American football and baseball. But I didn’t know. I didn’t know anything about who Mark Cuban was. So all I heard was, ‘This fella has had a vasectomy. Be careful you don’t put him through a table.’ I’m like, Who is this guy? [They said] ‘Just don’t hurt him. He’s a billionaire.’ And I was like, okay, all right, grand. That was the story there. I didn’t know who he was. And then there’s a whole thing about that, by the way, when he shoved me to the ground, some of the producers were mad, they were like, ‘You shouldn’t be shoving Sheamus to the ground.’ But that’s what came from the top. So when he did that and all, I got up and I put him through the table. But I didn’t know who he was. I’m serious. I had no idea. Then I’m watching Shark Tank later, I go, ‘That’s the fella I put through a table!’ I’m not making that up.”

During a recent appearance on the “What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon” podcast, Naomi explained why she walked out of WWE in May 2022.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On walking out of WWE: “When the walkout happened, I think that was the first time in my adult life where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next and how I wanted my life to move forward. In the beginning, I really struggled to process that. I thought I didn’t want to wrestle anymore and that I was done. [Jimmy Uso] was also in a different place in his career. He was in the thick of Bloodline.”

On getting support from Jimmy Uso: “It was such a crazy time. He did such a great job. I also had to go through a lot emotionally and mentally on my own because he had his own stuff going on. That was the first time where I had to do the work on myself. It was great. It made me stronger. It re-lit a fire in me. I became a lot more confident in myself because I didn’t have him to reassure me on things about work. I thought I grew so much through that and the time period when I was gone. When I came back, I was ready, I was refreshed, and I was intentional on what I wanted this time to be like. I focused, I locked in, and I worked hard. It paid off,” she said.

On her time away: “It gave me a whole new appreciation. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Me, being home, I went through a shoulder surgery. Just physically, I feel like it was taken away from me. I thought maybe I was ready to transition into a different part of life, but in that moment, I realized, ‘Oh no. I ain’t done yet. There is still more in me. There is still more I want to do. There is still more I have to do. I don’t want it to end this way.’ Even through all the messiness of that, the beautiful part of it was me fighting through that, pushing through that, and wanting to prove that there is more for me to do and accomplish. Not just in wrestling, but as a woman and someone going through a difficult time.”

