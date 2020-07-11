Former SmackDown women’s champion Naomi took to Instagram to comment on last night’s Karaoke segment, which include Tamina and Lacey Evans. Naomi writes, “I don’t start mess I finish it @laceyevanswwe this ain’t over heffa (and sorry brother @Uceyjucey I was trying to drag her not you).”
When a fan reached out to Naomi hoping that this would lead to Naomi and Evans having an actual wrestling match the Glow Queen responded with, “Yeah, me too. But a lot of times, we have to make chicken salad out of chicken [poop emoji]. I’m so sorry.”
Check it out below.
— tasha mack 🦄 (@womenswrasslin) July 11, 2020
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing