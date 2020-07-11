Former SmackDown women’s champion Naomi took to Instagram to comment on last night’s Karaoke segment, which include Tamina and Lacey Evans. Naomi writes, “I don’t start mess I finish it @laceyevanswwe this ain’t over heffa (and sorry brother @Uceyjucey I was trying to drag her not you).”

When a fan reached out to Naomi hoping that this would lead to Naomi and Evans having an actual wrestling match the Glow Queen responded with, “Yeah, me too. But a lot of times, we have to make chicken salad out of chicken [poop emoji]. I’m so sorry.”

Check it out below.