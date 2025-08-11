WWE has released some significant breaking news ahead of tonight’s live episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the August 11 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Québec, Canada, WWE has announced that the scheduled Naomi vs. IYO SKY match for the WWE Women’s World Championship is no longer taking place.

“BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw,” read the announcement released by WWE via social media on Monday evening. “Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story.”

WWE.com originally advertised the following for tonight’s show:

Naomi defends Women’s World Title against IYO SKY IYO SKY will get a chance to reclaim the Women’s World Title as she battles Naomi.



SKY lost the title during a classic against Rhea Ripley when Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi cashed in to become the new champion.



At SummerSlam, Naomi retained the title against SKY and Ripley in a Triple Threat Match.



This time, however, the Women’s World Champion is one-on-one with SKY, a Superstar that Naomi has never beaten.



The winner of the match won’t be able to rest easy, as Stephanie Vaquer will challenge the victor at WWE Clash in Paris.



Who will walk out of Quebec City the Women’s World Champion?

Still scheduled for tonight’s show:

* CM Punk to open the show

* Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.