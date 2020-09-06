WWE superstar Naomi recently spoke to TalkSport to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her reaction to the #GiveNaomiAChance hashtag. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the #GiveNaomiAChance hashtag:

That’s the frustrating part. Because there is so much that is out of my control and out of my hands. Some things I’m just tied down to and can’t do or can’t say. But, the support is good. Even the constructive criticism I appreciate. The negativity just fuels me to be better and help me grow. I wanna fix any holes in my game and just continue to grow and evolve. But, it is a lot and it is overwhelming sometimes. Taking it in, like all the, time is a lot. Sometimes I have to step away and take a break. I try to stay positive because sometimes it can weigh you down, but it’s not something I run away from. Social media is a big platform and you got to take the good with the bad. I just try to keep that balance, but I definitely appreciate the trends, support and just the conversation because I’m just one person. I can vouch and say we should go this way, we should do this, we should do that. That can be ignored. But what you can’t ignore is the masses and the thousands and thousands if this continues to trends. That’s when it matters and it has an influence. Although some don’t think it should and some don’t think it matters, that’s probably one of the biggest tools we have as talent these days. Those trends really matter and change our course of direction at times. You don’t get to choose when the fans matter or don’t matter and I think, especially in this pandemic right now, that’s one of the biggest ways we’re connected with our fans right now. If enough people keep saying something, you gotta take heed to it at some point.

On whether WWE spoke to her about the hashtag:

Yeah, but it’s difficult as well because of the times we’re in. The show is constantly changing and evolving, there’s just so much going on so I don’t know what the solutions are. All I can do is keep doing my part, keep showing up and giving it my all. Ignoring the haters and continuing to do what I love. I’m happy to still be here, be present and be a player. It’s not something I take for granted, especially after the big releases we had this year. Although what we do is very stressful at times, it’s something I remind myself to be grateful and thankful for. That I’m still able to wake up every day, have a job to go to and not just any job – but a dream job. We’re going to look at this pandemic era years, maybe decades down the road and be like ‘damn, that was crazy!’

If WWE made any plans for the Royal Rumble:

It was just I was coming back. It was extremely nerve wracking. I had been gone for quite some time and the one thing after being gone like that, you don’t want to come back and it’s crickets [laughs]. I was just so nervous if I would be missed and if people would care! Just hearing the audience when I did return I was like YES! They still with me. I’m OK and ready to kick ass. I think because I got such a good response we kind of tried to go somewhere after that, but I don’t know.

On her in-ring style and the gear she wears: