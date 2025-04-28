Enjoy Naomi while you can.

It doesn’t appear she’s going to be around a whole lot longer.

During a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, the women’s wrestling veteran spoke about wanting to have kids, and how that and health issues likely means her current run in WWE will be her final one.

“I always wanted kids young,” she began. “I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I’m 37. Time. I’ve got to figure this out like yesterday. I’m asking myself and struggling with that question. I’m definitely leaning towards it, but I’ve had health issues. I only have one ovary.”

She continued, “Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can’t. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away and take care of my health and myself. If we’re going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon. With that on my mind and on my plate, I think that makes my time left here even more special and valuable to me. That’s why I’m so passionate about what I’m doing because I think this might be it.”

