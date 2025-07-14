Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship from IYO SKY in the main event of Sunday’s WWE Evolution 2025 pay-per-view event.

Following the show, Naomi spoke about her milestone victory during the post-show media scrum.

On the validation of her title win: “It’s everything. Me returning, I wanted to be better, do better and become better. And I think this solidifies that and proves that.”

On being labeled as underrated: “I think it speaks volumes and that’s why so many are connecting with this journey that I’m on and where I’m at right now. I think whether it’s wrestling or real life, I think we all experience moments or times in our life where we don’t feel appreciated, we don’t feel loved, we don’t feel seen, we don’t feel valued and sometimes, you have to adjust. You can’t keep doing the same thing, expecting a different result. Sometimes, you gotta stop being so nice and make people respect you and make people step to you properly and I think that’s what people resonate with. We’ve seen me over a decade be a genuine, loving, solid, good person, a good girl, a good character, good babyface, and I think everyone understands, I don’t care how good you are, everyone has a breaking point and sometimes, you gotta clock it! Check em! Treat them the way they treat you, and then you’ll get a little respect, and I think that’s where we at now. Hello! (She laughed)”

On the locker room reaction to her title win: “Very, very emotional. Very emotional, very cool, very surreal… To go to the back and just feel the love, that’s what touches me the most and what I enjoy and love the most is the reactions, you know what I mean? And just seeing so many new faces and talent but also… they’re like, ‘Oh, I been watching you since –’ we got a lot of NXT girls here — ‘I been watching you since Total Divas’ or, ‘I been watching you since NXT season three’ and just to see them get emotional and happy, it’s really cool. But it don’t matter (she laughed). It don’t matter. Because they ain’t getting no title shots.”

On what she learned during her time away: “I learned so much about myself, the business and confidence and just continuing to keep going. You never know what can happen in wrestling, you never know what can happen in this business. And I think those that have been watching me since 2009, and to be a part and expierence this moment and journey. If I could just sum it all up of my journey is just, keep going.

“And I talk about the other girls, I talk about the women that have been successful and have accolades and reached the levels of success that I have been fighting for and we all climb for — I talk my miss, but there is something very beautiful in that. Because I have watched so many incredible women before me do it. And they have all done it differently, and that’s something I admire. I feel like I have taken a little bit from their journey and struggle along the way, which kind of has gotten me to where I am now. I feel like I have the experience now. I had the talent and other things earlier on, but I think a lot of those missed opportunities and what wasn’t happening, I had to look in myself and figure out what more can I do and create, how can I grow? How can I adapt and change? In my time away, I was able to do that so when I came back I was more sure of where I wanted to go, how I wanted to do it. And nothing would stop me from doing it. Hence, your new Women’s World Champion! {maniacal laugh]”

Trish Stratus challenged WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at Sunday’s WWE Evolution 2025 pay-per-view event, coming up short in a hard-fought match.

Speaking during the post-show panel, Stratus reflected on the significance of competing at Evolution 2 in her 25th year in the wrestling industry.

On her match: “Listen, at the end of the day I want to make sure I’ve still got it. I don’t want to give my 60%, I want to give 100% every time. So thank you, I do it for you guys!”

On the evolution of the women’s division: “I have that thought, like, ‘Is this the last time?’ Like, it could be. And the WWE Universe has been so wonderful for me and so supportive. I just feel so blessed to be able to dip my toes into the waters of the current landscape, like how lucky I am… it’s never lost on me how lucky I am to know that we built — the girls, me, Ivory, Jackie, the girls you saw in the audience. Lita of course, Mickie, we built the foundation that they built a skyscraper on. So now that I get to come back and kind of dip into that skyscraper… I just feel blessed.

On being able to compete at the level she needs to: “I always have the worry in my mind, ‘I gotta make sure I can hang with these girls.’ I look at the girls, and I’m [stammers], that’s what I do. And then I’m like, ‘okay.’ And I want to knock down the preconceived notions that maybe there’s no expiration date until you say it is. It’s not over until you say it’s over. Unless you say Tiffy Time’s over, and then it’s over.”

On if fans will see her again: “It’s my 25th year, let’s make it a good one.”

Former WWE Champion Big E delivered an emotional and impassioned speech during the WWE Evolution 2 post-show panel, urging the company not to wait another seven years before holding the next all-women’s event.

Despite Big E’s plea for more frequent Evolution shows, Triple H has confirmed that the event will not become an annual tradition.

On WWE Evolution: “This industry is one that will often break your heart, it will disappoint you, it will sometimes have you questioning why you still watch wrestling. Nights like tonight remind you. They make you feel something. I damn near broke down in tears watching that. I’m sure watching at home was incredible. Being here was a spiritual experience. We saw two women put their bodies on the line. We saw two of the very best at their craft give you everything. Put this match up against anything you’ll see all year. Let us stand on our feet and put our hands together and salute you Rhea Ripley, thank you for what you did tonight. Thank you, IYO SKY, for your dedication to your craft. Thank you for giving it your all. Thank you for your sweat. Think of all the things these women sacrifice every night. What they did here tonight, they left us with something truly special that I will not forget for a very long time.”

On wanting WWE to host Evolution sooner: “What we saw here tonight from the very beginning of the card all night long set the table. We got incredible matches. What a night. Let’s please not wait another seven years to do this. Please. So much of the conversation going into this was the build, Beyonce, athletic events going on. What these women did here tonight, they put all that aside. I have to give a lot of love to the fans. They were loud, they were vocal, they were into everything they saw. What an incredible night.”

