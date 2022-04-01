WWE star Naomi spoke with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 38 media-scrum to hype up the Showcase of the Immortals this weekend, where the Queen of Glow will team up with Sasha Banks to challenge for the women’s tag team titles. Highlights from the interview are below.

How her and Sasha Banks have a history together prior to teaming up this weekend:

“Sasha and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction, Team BAD together, I’ve always admired her, we have a great relationship together. Both work workwise and personal, so it’s just natural, she and I together, it’s so easy. I’ve been with a lot of tag team partners, but she is very unique and special. We’re still getting together like you said, we’re still new. So week by week, we will still be able to add in things with each other. So I look forward to that as well, and being creative and possibly [getting[ new gear, and who knows? Like the ideas and the options are endless.”

How it has been too long since she’s won WWE gold:

“Oh, man, that’ll be another one for the history books. For me, to make history and win the titles with Sasha. I mean, I feel like I would have outdone myself with that one. It’s been so long since I’ve held a title of any kind. So I’m going all-out Sunday, [I want] a title back around my waist, it’s been years. I know we can do it.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)