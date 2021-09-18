As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson-Boling Arena on FOX, Naomi confronted WWE official Sonya Deville about wanting a match.

“I’ve been more than patient and more than respectful, so I’m not going to play this game with you anymore — when is my match?” Naomi said. “I don’t know what your issues is with me, nor do I care. Because I’ve been here longer than you, I’ve accomplished way more than you, so you’re acting as if I don’t deserve to be here is pretty bizarre.

“I am a two-time Women’s SmackDown Champion, okay? One thing you clearly don’t know about me is that I never quit. So, mark my words, one way or another, I’m going to get my match. Now, do you feel that?”

WWE has issued her a storyline fine for an undisclosed amount of money. Naomi took to Twitter to react by writing the following:

H/T to Wrestling Inc