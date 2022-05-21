With WWE distancing themselves from Sasha Banks and Naomi, at least Naomi is doing the same after the two stars walked out of Monday’s Raw.

As noted, Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Merchandise for the two stars has been pulled from the WWE Shop website and their Facebook pages have been removed as well.

Naomi is no longer referring to herself as a WWE Superstar on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She’s also removed her ring name and her tagline.