The “Baby Uce” news has officially dropped.

And the family just got a new boy.

WWE Superstar Naomi took to social media on Sunday with a personal announcement, revealing both the baby’s gender and an unexpected turn in her pregnancy journey.

Naomi shared that she and Jimmy Uso ultimately chose to cancel their planned gender reveal celebration after she experienced a medical complication.

Despite the scare, she assured fans that she and the baby are doing well.

“ITS A BOY,” Naomi wrote. “We decided to cancel our gender reveal due to me dealing with a complication.”

She added that things are progressing steadily, noting, “Baby and I are stable, taking it one day at a time. Thank you all for the birthday love, wishes, support and prayers.”

The announcement arrives as Naomi remains away from the ring. She has not competed since the WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 3. Naomi was originally slated to defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Iyo Sky on the August 11 episode of WWE Raw, but WWE announced just hours before the broadcast that she had been “medically disqualified” from competing.

The following week on Raw, Naomi revealed she was pregnant.

She later opened up further on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, explaining that she learned she was expecting the night before her scheduled title defense against Iyo Sky — a match that ultimately never took place.

A heartfelt update, a healthy baby boy on the way, and a reminder that the WWE Universe continues to rally behind Naomi as she works through the remainder of her pregnancy.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the future WWE status of Naomi continue to surface.