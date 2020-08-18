Naomi Reveals That WWE Didn’t Want Her To Wear Her Natural Hair When She First Started With The Company

WWE star and former women’s champion Naomi was a recent guest on the New Day’s Feel The Power podcast to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights are below.

Says WWE told her they didn’t want her to wear her natural hair:

It was a conscious decision. That’s something I’ve always been proud of and have always been aware of, to represent women like me, our culture, and our people. Not just being a feminist or being a woman, but also because I am black and I look the way I look and talk the way I talk, there are people who connect with me differently and identify with me because of those things. I remember when I first came in and I wanted to wear my natural hair and they were like, ‘We want you to look this way.’ I showed them an old picture and I had long, straight hair, and that’s the look they were wanting me to go with. I was like, ‘That’s fine, to get in the door and to get where I need to go, I’ll look the part and be the part, but once I make it, I’m going to be me.’ I finally feel like I got to that point of, ‘I don’t care, like it or don’t like it, I’m rocking my hair like this.’ With everything going on, that’s something I wanted to do, not just for myself, but for the culture, to show we’re beautiful. It was something that needed to be seen and done, a lot was said without being said.

On support she’s feeling from fans:

I’m really grateful for the career I’ve had and the moments. The beautiful thing about this job is you can never stop growing. If you really love it and are into it, you will always want more and want to elevate and continue to get better. That’s where I’m at now. I feel like there is more to show and more to prove and more to do. That lets me know that I’m not done yet and I still love it and I’m still here.

Full podcast can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)