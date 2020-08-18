Naomi Reveals That WWE Didn’t Want Her To Wear Her Natural Hair When She First Started With The Company

WWE star and former women’s champion Naomi was a recent guest on the New Day’s Feel The Power podcast to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights are below.
Says WWE told her they didn’t want her to wear her natural hair:
It was a conscious decision. That’s something I’ve always been proud of and have always been aware of, to represent women like me, our culture, and our people. Not just being a feminist or being a woman, but also because I am black and I look the way I look and talk the way I talk, there are people who connect with me differently and identify with me because of those things. I remember when I first came in and I wanted to wear my natural hair and they were like, ‘We want you to look this way.’ I showed them an old picture and I had long, straight hair, and that’s the look they were wanting me to go with. I was like, ‘That’s fine, to get in the door and to get where I need to go, I’ll look the part and be the part, but once I make it, I’m going to be me.’ I finally feel like I got to that point of, ‘I don’t care, like it or don’t like it, I’m rocking my hair like this.’ With everything going on, that’s something I wanted to do, not just for myself, but for the culture, to show we’re beautiful. It was something that needed to be seen and done, a lot was said without being said.
On support she’s feeling from fans:
I’m really grateful for the career I’ve had and the moments. The beautiful thing about this job is you can never stop growing. If you really love it and are into it, you will always want more and want to elevate and continue to get better. That’s where I’m at now. I feel like there is more to show and more to prove and more to do. That lets me know that I’m not done yet and I still love it and I’m still here.
Full podcast can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/17/2020
- Video from WWE ThunderDome Construction at the Amway Center
- Update on the Sonya Deville Kidnapping Suspect, Post-Arrest Photos
- Backstage News from the Recent RAW Underground Tapings
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more