‘Baby Uce’ is on the way!

Naomi surfaced via social media on Friday evening to share a post that included a video of the sonogram for she and Jimmy Uso’s new bundle of joy on the way.

“Being out of in ring action and still getting kicked is crazy,” Naomi joked in the caption to the video shared on her official X account.

As noted, Naomi vacated the WWE Women’s World Championship on WWE Raw after announcing that she and Jimmy Uso were expecting a child together after learning that she was pregnant.

Stephanie Vaquer would go on to capture the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship with a win over IYO SKY at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event on September 20.