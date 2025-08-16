– ‘Peacemaker’ season two on HBO Max, which stars John Cena in the lead role, is currently the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes that he has ever garnered for a project he is the star of. In fact, it actually debuted with a perfect 100-percent after the first 20+ reviews.

– During the August 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that the ‘Melo Don’t Miz’ team of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz will square off against The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley in tag-team action on the August 22 episode of the show. Also advertised is Aleister Black vs. R-Truth, and an appearance by John Cena.

– It was also announced during the 8/15 episode of SmackDown that on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Philadelphia, PA., WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi will be on-hand to address not being medically cleared and being pulled from her advertised title defense against IYO SKY on this past Monday night’s show. WWE noted that “‘Naomi sounds off on the state of the Women’s World Championship.”

– As noted, WWE secured a deal calling for crossovers with cult-classic comedy cartoon “King of the Hill,” which recently returned after several years off the air. WWE prominently featured an advertisement for King of the Hill on Hulu as the center-ring sponsor for the August 15 episode of WWE SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.