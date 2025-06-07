Tiffany Stratton or IYO SKY better watch their backs!

Naomi could very well be coming for one of them soon.

The women’s wrestling veteran emerged victorious in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, June 7, 2025.

With the win, Naomi, who competed in her fifth Money In The Bank ladder match, a tie for the all-time record with Becky Lynch and Natalya, earns herself a shot at a women’s world championship at a date, time and place of her choosing.

