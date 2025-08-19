– Naomi revealing that she is seven weeks into her pregnancy during the “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast that dropped after WWE Raw on Monday night has fans doing math and coming to the conclusion that Naomi did not “proceed with caution,” as she would have had to of been pregnant while wrestling at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.

naomi revealing that the baby is 7 weeks old?? WAIT HOLD ON- pic.twitter.com/G2XLX1RgpJ — (@TwistedJohnX) August 19, 2025

– As noted, Becky Lynch, who also vacated a title due to becoming pregnant in the past, joked that Naomi was “irresponsible” for getting pregnant while champion. Naomi hopped on X and responded to “The Man”, writing, “Well I learned from the best.”

Well I learned from the best https://t.co/vVJYb3300c — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) August 19, 2025

– While there have still been no announcement regarding plans for the now vacant WWE Women’s World Championship, however according to sources, the main two options are a tournament to determine a new champion, or an individual match, likely with multiple top contenders, and likely including Stephanie Vaquer, at WWE Clash in Paris or the rumored September 20 premium live event.