It looks like Naomi (Trinity Fatu) may have filed to trademark her new post-WWE ring name.

Records from the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) show that Naomi filed to trademark the name “Trinity Starr” earlier this week.

Naomi used “Gimmick Attorney” Michael Dockins for the filing, who often helps pro wrestlers and companies with trademark filings. The filing is for merchandise use and general pro wrestling/sports entertainment use. The following use descriptions were included with the filing:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

We noted on Thursday how Naomi told a fan that she is no longer with WWE. However, the WWE roster still lists her as a SmackDown Superstar. IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was moved to the Alumni roster when she debuted for NJPW back in January.

Naomi and Moné walked out of a WWE RAW taping last May due to creative differences, while they were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. It’s been reported that Naomi and WWE were working on a new deal, but Thursday’s aforementioned comments to a fan on Instagram are the first time Naomi has confirmed that she is no longer with WWE, the company she first signed with in August 2009, and where she met her husband, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso.

We noted earlier this month how WrestleCon had to edit their original announcement on Naomi’s appearance as it included a WWE photo and her old Twitter handle was tagged. She will be appearing at the convention next weekend in Los Angeles. It was also revealed that Naomi recently underwent shoulder surgery.

