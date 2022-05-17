Former WWE NXT Superstar Zachary Wentz (fka Nash Carter) took to Twitter today to issue a statement, his first since he was released from his NXT contract on April 6 following domestic abuse allegations from his wife Kimber Lee, who is still under contract with Impact Wrestling. Lee also tweeted a photo of Wentz impersonating Adolf Hitler with his mustache shaved and giving a Nazi salute.

The full statement issued today by Wentz reads like this:

A statement by Zachary Green. No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness. This picture was taken in 2015, a time where I was uneducated on the topic and therefore didn’t understand the magnitude of how hurtful it was. In 2020 someone was trying to extort me by threatening to post it on social media. I sent it to my wife to discuss the situation. Apparently, she kept it and then decided in retaliation for the filing of the divorce to post it to social media. Regardless how the photograph came to light, there is still no excuse for my actions. Over the past month I have taken time to reflect on my conduct to which I express my utmost remorse and regret. I have spent time off social media to refresh and re-educate myself about of the horrors of the Holocaust. I truly do hope that this situation will teach and bring awareness to the horrific tragedy that took place so that something like this will never happen again. I can assure you that this is not who I am or what I represent as a human being, and I feel it is never too late to educate and better yourself. If you are ever in the Orlando/Maitland area, take some time to visit the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida where you can learn about the history and depth of what took place. It was an incredibly eye-opening, and impactful experience that teaches the importance of this history.

Wentz’s WWE release came just days after MSK won the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Stand & Deliver. The titles were relinquished, and Pretty Deadly ended up winning a Gauntlet Match on April 12 to capture the vacant titles. His former partner, Wes Lee, is now feuding with Xyon Quinn on NXT TV. Wentz debuted for NXT in January 2021 after a run with Impact.

As noted, Wentz is now taking indie bookings and has been announced for the Deliver Us event from Circle 6 and No Peace Underground no May 21 from in Orlando, Florida.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full tweet from Wentz below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.