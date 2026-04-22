Nashville’s long-rumored WrestleMania hosting plans have resurfaced, but the timeline ultimately didn’t line up.

Back in November 2021, a report from The Tennessean cited Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, who indicated there had been a verbal commitment from WWE for WrestleMania 43 to take place in Nashville’s then-upcoming Nissan Stadium, which is still under construction.

At the time, momentum appeared to be building behind the idea of WrestleMania landing in the city once the new venue was ready.

However, WWE has since officially announced that WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will instead take place in Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the event will be held outside of North America.

Explaining why Nashville ultimately did not land the show, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp stated, “The date didn’t work out … we are looking at future years.”

The scheduling conflict is tied directly to the construction timeline, as Nissan Stadium is not currently expected to open until February 2027, making the WrestleMania window difficult to align.

Looking back at the initial discussions in November 2021, Spyridon had expressed optimism about WWE’s interest, saying, “The minute the mayor’s office and the Titans released the stadium term sheet, we started looking for opportunities. WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville.”

(H/T: Fox17)