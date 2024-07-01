Another update on Natalya Neidhart.

According to Fightful Select, the longtime WWE star is not at this evening’s edition of Raw, which takes place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Previous reports have confirmed that Natalya has yet to sign a new contract with WWE, with her current deal set to expire at some point this summer. It is reiterated in this latest Fightful that the two sides are still in talks, and that those in WWE expect her to return.

However, there are some in AEW who have pushed for the possibility of Natalya joining their roster. If that were to happen it would end Natalya’s 20-year run with WWE, which included multiple title reigns and big moments.

