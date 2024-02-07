Natalya has accomplished a lot in her WWE career, but even the Queen of Harts knows she’s lacking in one area of her game,.

The former multi-time women’s champion spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about her inability to trash talk, a skill she believes she is the “worst” at. She adds that she happily likes to throw the word “bitch” in there because it’s just about all she’s got.

Sometimes, when I wrestle, sometimes when I wrestle, things just fly out of my mouth. I’m not good at trash talking. I always say I’m the worst trash talker. When It comes to trash talking, you know you can count on Nattie for that.

Elsewhere in the interview, Natalya spoke about the rumored film project that she’s working on and how it could possibly be a movie about the Hart family. You can read about that here.