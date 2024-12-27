The action in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament continued today.

During the December 27, 2024 episode of WWE Speed on X, it was announced that Zelina Vega is injured, and as a result, she was pulled from her scheduled match in the tourney.

With Vega injured, she was pulled from her advertised quarterfinal tourney tilt against women’s wrestling legend Natalya.

Replacing Vega in the 12/27 episode of WWE Speed was B-Fab, who would go on to lose to Nattie in their quarterfinal tourney bout.

Following her victory, Nattie will move on to face Michin in the semifinals where the winner will earn a shot at reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

Watch the complete December 27 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.