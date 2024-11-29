The WWE Speed Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament continued on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, November 29, 2024, the latest episode of WWE Speed aired at 12/11c on X, with Natalya vs. B-Fab in the second first-round match in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

After a hard-fought battle that came down to the final seconds of the allotted time for a WWE Speed match, women’s wrestling legend Natalya picked up the win, forcing B-Fab to tap out to the Sharpshooter.

With the victory, Nattie advances to the next round of the tourney, where she will face Zelina Vega, who defeated Chelsea Green on the November 27 episode, in the first tourney quarterfinal matchup.

Watch the complete WWE Speed on X episode from November 29 via the media player embedded below. Also below is a post-match backstage moment between Nattie and B-Fab, as well as comments from Paul “Triple H” Levesque on today’s episode.

.@NatbyNature shares a wholesome moment with @TheVibeBri after their match, giving credit to her opponent's skill pic.twitter.com/GwchNGVtWL — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2024

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@NatbyNature and @TheVibeBri battle it out to see who will advance in the #WWESpeed Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/TtzZH8mqzq — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2024