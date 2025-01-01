Natalya feels like now is her time.

And soon, she’ll have the chance to prove it.

The women’s wrestling legend defeated Michin in the final match in the WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament to kick off the New Year of 2025 on January 1.

Following her victory on the 1/1 episode of WWE Speed on X, Nattie now advances to the finals of the tourney, where she meets reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae with her title on-the-line.

The match will take place on the Wednesday, January 8, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X.

Watch the complete 1/1 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below. Also below is a post-match video interview with Natalya.