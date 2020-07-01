Natalya and Her Sister Give a Tour of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s Home Office

Below is the latest video from the personal YouTube channel of Natalya and her sister Jenni, The Neidharts.

This video features Natalya, Jenni and their mother Ellie giving a tour of WWE Hall of Famer Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s home office.

Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 on August 13, 2018.

