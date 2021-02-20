Following their victory over the Riott Squad on last night’s edition of SmackDown stars Tamina and Natalya gave a WWE exclusive interview, and put the women’s tag team division on notice. Tamina warned that she and the Queen of Harts went from reliable to undeniable, while Natty adds that they are tired of being taken for granted.

TAMINA: Listen, no one is ever going to tell us what our worth is. Do you understand me? We went from reliable to undeniable. Do you understand that?”

NATALYA: Do you understand that, Alyse? Now you look like a really nice girl, a girl who smiles a lot backstage. I know all about women that smile a lot. I used to be one of those women that walked around acting like everything was fine. Well, nothing is okay anymore. We are tired of being women that get taken for granted, with smiles on our faces. We understand our history. We understand our legacy. Quite frankly, I don’t want to be a person that my grandfather would like. I’ve walked around here for way too long with a smile on my face and violence on my mind. No one is going to tell us what our worth is ever again. Just like Tamina said, they should consider themselves warned.