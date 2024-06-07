An update on one of WWE’s longest & most established superstars.

According to Fightful Select, Natalya Neidhart’s WWE contract is set to expire this month and a new one has yet to be signed. However, WWE and Natalya are in talks and she continues to be featured on weekly programming, most recently for the NXT brand.

It is noted in the report that Natalya does have outside interest for a number of roles in “addition to wrestling.” It is “plausible” that Natalya could assist working on the Owen Hart Memorial tournament that AEW is about to begin, but no one from AEW has confirmed that news with them.

Natalya is a former multi-time champion in WWE and has wrestled for them since 2007. She was recently awarded the Guinness World Records for most matches in WWE and most wins in WWE.