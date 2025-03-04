Natalya is about to be all over the place.

As noted, Natalya was announced for the upcoming Bloodsport show.

In addition to that, the women’s wrestling legend has been announced for the NWA Crockett Cup 2025 show on May 17 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The news first broke during the March 4 episode of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM.

“Just announced on Busted Open Radio! The Crockett Cup returns on May 17th to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia,” the announcement read. “If the most prestigious tag team tournament ever isn’t enough, WWE Superstar Natalya will be competing in an NWA ring!”

The announcement continued, “This is one you won’t want to miss! Tickets are on sale now!”

For ticket information, visit Showare.com.