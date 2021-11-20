Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a women’s division tag team contest, where Shayna Baszler and Natalya partnered up to face Aliyah and Naomi, a match that Baszler and Nattie would emerge victorious in roughly one minute.

During a post-match interview with Megan Morant Natalya revealed that the victory was a career milestone as she now has 500 wins in her WWE career.

The Queen of Harts signed with WWE back in 2007 and has held a slew of gold during that time, including a one-time Divas champion, a one-time SmackDown women’s champion, and a one-time women’s tag champion with Tamina.