You never know who is going to turn up at the Hart Dungeon!

Natalya wrote about another wrestling legend popping up during a Hart Dungeon training session recently, as TNA Wrestling legend Amazing Red joined in the mix.

“When Amazing Red steps into the Dungeon, you listen, you learn, and you level up,” she wrote via X. “Such an inspiring practice tonight. Amazing Red.”

As noted, Aalyah Mysterio, daughter of Rey Mysterio, also recently took part in some in-ring training at the Hart Dungeon with Natalya.