WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Natalya recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on a big project that she is rumored to be working on.

On Royal Rumble weekend it was reported that Natty was in talks to have a film made about the Hart family. She tells Sapp that she cannot confirm nor deny that rumor, but does reveal that she is working on something about her family and that the project is very close to her heart

I can’t confirm and I can’t deny, but there is something I’ve been working on that is really close to my heart. I’ve been working on it for a little while now and I feel like we’re in such a boom right now with the industry and with wrestling. My family, there are so many incredible stories that have never been told that are so great. For me, to be able to celebrate my family and celebrate everything we’ve built, there are so many positive things. Yes, I’m working on something close to my heart. Rory Caulkin is a huge wrestling fan. Rory and his brothers were sitting front row for SummerSlam when I won the Women’s Championship at the Barclays Center. I love when we meet people for other walks of life that love this industry.

She later says that there are enough stories about the Hart Family that a series could be made let alone a film.

Our family has such a wide range of stories. It could spin off into so many different things. I watched ’The Iron Claw, I loved the movie, that night, I sent Bret a text, ‘I had no…the family was so mean. You have to see this movie. It was so captivating.’ My dad was Kerry’s last match. Bret said the Von Erichs actually got in professional wrestling through my grandfather. My grandfather met Fritz Von Erich in Edmonton, he was trying out, I believe for the Edmonton Eskimos, my grandfather Stu met him and said, ‘You should get into wrestling.’ The rest is history. The Von Erich family ended up living at the Hart house. They lived at the Hart house for a few months and that’s how they got their start in wrestling. Just to think that my family has touched so many different people’s lives. Gorilla Monsoon trained in the Dungeon. Those are things people don’t know. There are so many cool aspects. Very cool time.

The Iron Claw told the story of the legendary Von Erich family, and received critical acclaim as well as a decent box office performance.