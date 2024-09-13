Vince McMahon was larger than life.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is a big star, but many WWE talents have spoken about him as being a much more approachable and down-to-earth boss.

Add Natalya to that list.

During a recent appearance on the Growing Up Von Erich podcast, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about Paul “Triple H” Levesque taking over behind-the-scenes in WWE, and how he is “such a cool boss.”

“I took a little time off this summer and the company was so great about it,” Nattie said of Levesque. “They were like, ‘Take as much time as you need.’ It’s really changing so much in the best way. The culture is so different now. Our boss, Triple H, he is such a cool boss. I recently got eye surgery to correct astigmatism in my eye. I needed a little bit more time off to get that done and he was like, ‘go get your eye fixed. Don’t even worry about it. Take care of yourself.'”

She continued, “It’s so cool to have a boss that is human. Working with Triple H over the last year has been such a breath of fresh air because he was also a wrestler. He knows what it’s about when you’re pitching a storyline or going through a hardship at home. He has three daughters as well. He knows about handling girls. Girls are different than guys. We’re more emotional, we overthink things. He’s a really cool boss. I really like working for him and with him. It’s been such a breath of fresh air.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

