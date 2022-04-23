During a backstage interview with WWE former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart explained why she decided to attack Cora Jade on a recent episode of NXT 2.0. The Queen of Harts says that her work ethic cannot be matched, nor will she allow these young girls from NXT put her out of a job. Highlights are below.

Says there’s a reason she has the most wins in WWE history:

“Megan, let me just stop you for one second and let you know that it is what the best of all time does. I work Mondays, I work Tuesdays, I work Fridays, I work weekends. I train in my own ring on Wednesday nights. Megan, I can do it all. There’s a reason why I have the most matches of any woman in WWE history, there’s a reason I have the most wins of every woman in WWE history. There’s a reason why I have the most pay-per-view matches the most WrestleMania matches, I mean, even the Guinness Book of World Records can’t keep up with all of my records, Megan.”

Says every woman in NXT is looking to take her job:

“It’s all these whiny girls at NXT crying, saying, ‘You know, Natalya inspired me to do this and Natalya inspired me to do that.’ That’s why I say, I never attacked Cora Jade. That was self-defense because all of these women that are fans one day, they’re competitors the next day, looking to take my job. So Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays – I don’t get ready, Megan, I stay ready.”

