WWE star Natalya Neidhart recently appeared on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on Charlotte Flair’s current position in the company and what future talents she hopes to face down the line. Highlights are below.

Thinks Charlotte Flair is in a tough spot:

“Charlotte Flair, I think it’s a tough spot because there’s only so much that she can do. There’s only so many places you can go. Once you’ve done it all, once you’ve main evented WrestleMania, you’ve won X amount of championships. When you have had everything and you’ve experienced everything, it is really, really cool to watch other women rise to the occasion and get the chance.”

On finding out she had an incredible WWE record:

“I don’t keep track of every single match that I’ve had, I don’t keep track of it. During the pandemic, a fan had reached out to me and said, ‘hey, I just want to let you know that you’ve had the most matches and the most wins of any woman in WWE history.’ Then, I had posted about it and then I guess Guinness Book Of Worlds Records had picked up on it. So I have two world records, for the most matches and the most PPV matches. They’re currently investigating my most wins. Of course, they had to do fact checks and all those sorts of things.,” she said. “But right now, I have two world records, most PPV matches of any woman in WWE history and most matches. But we are trying to get the most wins on there too. For me, like I said, I don’t keep track, but when I heard that, I was so honored.”

Stars she’d like to face in the future:

“There’s a ton of women that I want to work with that I’ve never had the chance to work with, like Io Shirai I’d love to work with. Indi Hartwell is somebody that I’ve kind of got my eye on. I think she’s really talented. Of course, my dream match right now would be against Toni Storm. Those to me are all things that I want to accomplish.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)