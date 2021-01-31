WWE superstar and former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart cut a passionate promo shortly after her victory over Tamina on last night’s WWE Backstage, where the Queen of Harts says she’s ready to live out her dream and headline a WrestleMania.

I’m standing here after my victory on WWE Backstage with the most coveted spot in the Royal Rumble, but make no mistake about it I’m not number 30 by accident. I work my ass off seven days a week because I love this business, and I help other women work their asses off…but for what? For what? So they can live my dreams? So they can make history? I’m done with that. I’m the most winning woman in WWE history. I am the Queen of Harts, the iron-heart, and the best of all-time, and I’ve lasted longer than any other woman in the history of the Royal Rumble. So at the Royal Rumble I’m going to enter at number 30, and I’m going to stand alone with my hand raised at the end of the match on my way to WrestleMania, and there’s not a damn thing that anybody’s going to do about it.

You can check out her full promo below. (Please credit Wrestling Headlines for the transcription)