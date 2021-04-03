WWE star Natalya was the latest guest on today’s edition of Talking Smack where the former women’s champion made it known that she and Tamina are laser focused going into this year’s WrestleMania 37. Highlights from her appearance can be found below.

How women are missing from WrestleMania:

You know what’s missing from WrestleMania season? You know what’s missing? Women in WrestleMania. That is what’s missing. WrestleMania season needs to be about the women of WWE and tonight we made a statement and we’re not to be screwed around with anymore, you got it? So as excited as we are to be here, we are leaving no stone unturned. We no longer follow the directive, we are the directive. We are the directive.

How she’s tired of being a doormat:

Is that good enough for you Kayla? Was that a good enough answer? Was that politically correct enough for you? Am I being sweet enough, kind enough, awesome enough? Am I pretty enough? Am I enough for you anymore? Or should I knock on Vince McMahon’s door and ask him what the hell he wants from me? I am tired of being a good girl.

Talking Smack can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)