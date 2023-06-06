Natalya discusses her in-ring chemistry with Ronda Rousey.

The Queen of Harts spoke about the former UFC champion during a recent interview on the Ring The Belle program. Natalya, who is very close with Rousey, looked back on the matchups they’ve had under the WWE umbrella and how each encounter is always so much fun for her.

I talked to Ronda throughout the whole entire thing because I really wanted to kick her ass, and I did. In all seriousness, the matches that I’ve had against Ronda Rousey, they’ve been so challenging and so much fun. She’s really trusted me with our performances, and I’ve really loved having those matches against her.

Natalya specifically recalls having a good match with Rousey at last year’s Money In The Bank premium live event, a show that took place in Las Vegas and saw Rousey successfully defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against her.

Like the match we had at Money in the Bank last year, I don’t think it got enough love. It was because Liv cashed in right after, and Liv had that amazing moment where she became the SmackDown Women’s Champion. But I loved that match against Ronda. So I’m just sending a little shout-out and love to Ronda.

You can check out Natty’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)