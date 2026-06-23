Natalya continues to add to her already lengthy list of accomplishments.

The longtime WWE veteran revealed on social media on Monday that she has officially earned another Guinness World Record.

Natalya shared video footage of herself receiving the honor from a Guinness World Records representative, confirming that she now holds the record for the most submission victories in WWE history.

Along with celebrating the achievement, Natalya took the opportunity to fire a shot at Jaida Parker following their recent encounter on NXT.

“The Sharpshooter has beaten the best of the best…and also Jaida Parker. I can still remember their faces when I rewatch how I won this award…fighting, struggling, losing. And Jaida crying,” she wrote. “I guess I’ll just keep racking up these awards while Miss Parker keeps racking up losses. Someday, Jaida… if you impress me, I might even let you hold one of them.”

The video accompanying Natalya’s announcement also highlighted several of her other Guinness World Records accumulated throughout her WWE career.

Among the milestones recognized are the most Premium Live Event appearances, most WWE matches, most WWE victories, most matches on Raw, and most matches on SmackDown.

In addition to Nattie, fellow women’s wrestling legend Paige was honored. She revealed that she received the Guinness World Record for being the youngest WWE Divas Champion on her Instagram Stories.