Natalya has been taking a lot of bookings outside of WWE as of late, including upcoming matches at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII during WrestleMania 41 Week, and the NWA Crockett Cup.

During her in-studio appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about this, as well as the WWE women’s landscape being hotter than it has in a long time.

“The women’s division in WWE has never been this strong ever,” she said. “It has never been so competitive. When I look at the women in NXT and I look at the women on Raw and I look at the women on SmackDown, I’m like, as a whole, collectively, this is the strongest that it’s ever been.”

As the interview continued, Nattie spoke about feeling the need to “step outside of WWE and work her way back in.”

“The thing is though, I don’t rest on all the things that I’ve done,” she said. “I don’t go, ‘Wow, I did this or I have this, or I did that, or I had this match.’ I’ve had some incredible matches. But I never just rely on great matches or things that I’ve done in the past. For me, I think you’ve got to earn your spot. So in all seriousness, I feel like I need to step outside of WWE to work my way back in.”

