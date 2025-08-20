WNBA star Kalani Brown has drawn interest from WWE, as she revealed on social media.

Brown shared a screenshot on Twitter showing a message from the WWE Recruit account, which noted that the Talent ID and Recruitment Division had “identified you as a potential great fit for the brand” and inquired about her interest in a tryout.

Brown currently plays for the Phoenix Mercury and has been part of the WNBA for five seasons.

Natalya competed on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW but was later seen wearing a sling in a photo shared Tuesday. She lost to Becky Lynch, who retained the Women’s Intercontinental Championship after forcing Natalya to submit with the Dis-Arm-Her.

The photo, posted by DS of the “Ring the Belle” podcast, was taken at the Cauliflower Alley Club and shows Natalya with her arm in a sling. It’s unclear whether the injury is legitimate or simply part of selling her loss from RAW.

Here with the legend @NatbyNature at Cauliflower Alley Club pic.twitter.com/mof9usQihv — DS Ring the Belle (@ringthebelleds) August 19, 2025

Josh Briggs scored a victory over Yoshiki Inamura in a Philadelphia Street Fight on this week’s WWE NXT.

Kicking off Tuesday’s show, Briggs outlasted Inamura in a weapon-filled battle, sealing the win with a chain-assisted lariat and a moonsault through a table for the three-count.

Following the match, Briggs crossed paths with Ricky Saints as Saints made his way to the ring for his bout.

We’re not wasting time! @noah_yoshiki and Josh Briggs are already brawling!! pic.twitter.com/ux17N2vwqZ — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2025

This Philly Street Fight isn’t for the faint of heart! pic.twitter.com/Faocafyo62 — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2025

This Philly Street Fight isn’t for the faint of heart! pic.twitter.com/Faocafyo62 — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2025

Joe Hendry showed up on this week’s episode of WWE NXT as advertised, appearing in a backstage segment with Ava and DarkState. He popped out of a cabinet when Saquon Shugars said his name and expressed excitement about seeing them compete at Heatweave. The group quickly threatened him, with Cutler James once again botching his wording by warning, “You don’t want us behind you.”

Je’Von Evans secured his spot at NXT Heatwave by defeating Trick Williams on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, thanks in part to a distraction from TNA’s Mike Santana.

The main event of Tuesday’s show saw Evans and Williams face off with the winner earning a championship shot against Oba Femi at Heatwave this Sunday. Evans appeared to be in serious danger after being sent through the commentary table from the top rope, but he fought back. The match’s decisive moment came when Williams was distracted by Santana in the balcony, allowing Evans to hit a cutter followed by a springboard cutter for the pinfall victory.

JE’VON DID IT!

JE’VON DID IT!

JE’VON DID IT!@WWEJeVonEvans is the new No. 1 Contender!!! pic.twitter.com/Bn072ysSoR — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2025

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, you can check out the updated lineup for the August 24th NXT: Heatwave pay-per-view event below:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash by Elegance

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

* Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

* Ethan Page and Chelsea Green vs. Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele