Natalya wants to make it clear that her “Nattie” persona was not inspired by Ronda Rousey.

The longtime WWE star introduced fans to the character in 2025, most notably while competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Natalya said she hopes to further explain the differences between Natalya and Nattie on WWE programming.

“For me, and hopefully I’ll get a chance to explain this more on WWE programming in the near future, but for me, it’s not like I’m trying to reenact an MMA character, for example,” Natalya said.

She also pushed back against comparisons to Rousey, explaining that the persona remains a work in progress.

“It’s not like some people are like, ‘Oh, she’s just trying to be like Ronda Rousey.’ It’s like, no, I love Ronda, and I think Ronda did really cool work in WWE, but I feel like my character is still evolving and growing.”

According to Natalya, Nattie is instead rooted in the training she received at her grandfather Stu Hart’s legendary Dungeon.

“The character is really just a derivative of what I did when I first started from my grandfather’s Dungeon,” she said. “And I said this to Josh Barnett when we were first talking about me doing Bloodsport, I was like, ‘The Dungeon was Bloodsport before Bloodsport was Bloodsport.’”

Natalya has continued exploring the Nattie character outside WWE, but she is hopeful that fans will eventually see more of the persona on WWE television.