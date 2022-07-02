WWE star Natalya Neidhard recently joined Ariel Helwani’s show on BT Sport, where the Queen of Harts hyped her title showdown with Ronda Rousey on this evening’s Money In The Bank premium live event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she is ready to stay at the top of the card:

“I’m not going to be politically correct at every single corner of my career even if it means getting in trouble a little bit here and there. You have to in order to be great. I’m not going to worry about making friends with every single girl in the locker room, including trying to please Ronda and kiss her ass at every corner. I’m done kissing people’s asses. Nobody kissing my ass to help me get here [to the top]. I’ve helped everybody else get here and now it’s my time to stay up here.”

Says she started acting more selfless once she had her program with Cora Jade in NXT:

“For me, it was right before I went to NXT and started working with Cora Jade. Shawn Michaels had requested that I come to NXT and do a program there. I was so excited and honored because I truly consider NXT a huge honor to go there. It’s the brand that Triple H really built, and I feel like he built it from his heart and soul and love for pro wrestling. But also, you see a huge difference over the years with how Triple H kind of molded women’s wrestling down there. We wouldn’t have had Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha, Bianca, so many girls, Charlotte Flair. We wouldn’t have had that without Triple H’s vision for women’s wrestling in NXT. So whenever I am asked to go down there, I really take it seriously. I felt like in this rivalry with Cora, maybe they wanted to play it a little safe with me and I was like, ‘No, I want to step outside some lines here. I want to ruffle a few feathers,’ and then it just started feeling really good to say what I feel. Even on Twitter, I got scared before I would tweet something and now I’m like, ‘Too bad. It’s out there. Let it breathe.’ Everyone’s going to get pissed off, but you know what, it’s getting everybody talking and I’m glad that it’s pissed Ronda off.”

