WWE star and former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart issued the following statement on her Twitter account following her 3.19 second loss to Aliyah on last night’s SmackDown, which is now the fastest loss in the long history of the company. The statement was put out by Natalya’s assistant due to her being upset about setting yet another world record.

To whom it may concern,

Last night I succeeded in achieving another world record. YAAAAA!

However, the person who also was a tiny part of my wonderful achievement is now trying to take all my credit.

To this end, I have now instructed my assistant to immediately petition the Guinness judges, the Olympic Committee and the Hollywood Foreign Press to have her record overturned. [Assistant note: she has. I will]

I await their responses after they think on it, absorb and reflect.

From The Desk of Three Time Guinness World Record Holder

Natalya Neidhart (The World Record Holder)