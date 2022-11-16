Natalya made her WWE debut back in 2008, and because of her commitment to wrestling, she has garnered a considerable fan base. Natalya previously held the SmackDown Women’s Title, the Diva’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

She has only failed to capture the Raw Women’s Championship thus far. Natalya stated on Faction 919 that she wants to win the title and become a grand slam champion for the company.

”I haven’t won a Raw Women’s Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I’m a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the “Raw” Women’s Championship … For me, that would be something I would love to do.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc